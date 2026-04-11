Actor Ranveer Singh meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in courtesy call

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during a low-key visit to Nagpur on Friday, April 10.

He was seen paying tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar at the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh.

According to reports, the actor interacted with functionaries and learned about the RSS-affiliated cultural body Chitrabharati.

Ranveer Singh flew from Mumbai on a chartered flight and landed at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport around 4 pm before proceeding to the headquarters in Mahal, where he met Bhagwat. The interaction reportedly included discussions about his film as well as insights into the organisation’s activities and service initiatives.

He spent around one-and-a-half hours at the headquarters before heading to the memorial. The meeting was described as a courtesy call.

Riding high on the stupendous success of the Dhurandhar movie series, this is not his first time at an RSS office. He had attended the organisation’s Vijayadashami to celebrate its centenary year and expressed hope that it would continue to inspire in the future.

His recent release Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, which has crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide since its release on March 19. While hailed, the film has received sharp criticism and has been labelled as a propaganda movie.