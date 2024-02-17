Actor Siddharth mobbed, pushed badly in Hyderabad (Video)

Hyderabad: Siddarth’s movie ‘Oye’, which was re-released on February 14th, is getting a blockbuster reaction from the audience. Movie lovers go to theatres in large numbers to watch the movie. Despite the movie’s failure during its original release in 2009, the current shows are witnessing housefull in many places during the re-release of the film. The film is getting an unexpected response everywhere.

Siddharth at Oye special screening in Hyderabad

Actor Siddharth and director Anand Ranga attended the movie screening along with fans at Shanti Theatre in Hyderabad on Friday. The film cast received a grand welcome at the theatre. Later, they watched the movie with the fans. They were very happy to see the response from the audience.

Siddharth interacted with the fans and thanked everyone for supporting the film. The fans enjoyed it even more when he sang a song on the occasion. Currently, these visuals are going viral on social media.

Siddharth’s Bitter Experience At Shanti Theater

Siddharth was mobbed by fans as he was leaving the theater after watching the movie. Fans were eager to see him and get his autograph. In the chaos, Siddharth was pushed and he lost his balance and felt uncomfortable. Videos of the incident have gone viral on the internet.

About Oye movie

Released in 2009, the Telugu romantic drama film Oye features Siddharth and Shamilee in the lead roles. The movie narrates the life of Uday, a playboy from a wealthy family and Sandhya, a woman who is fighting cancer. As Uday carries out Sandhya’s last wish, their friendship though unlikely, grows.