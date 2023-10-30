Actor Varun Tej’s luxurious car collection in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As Tollywood stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi prepare for their upcoming wedding in the picturesque location of Tuscany, Italy on November 1, fans are eagerly delving into every detail about the couple, from their luxurious lives to professional works.

As we all know, Varun Tej hails from the esteemed Allu-Konidela Family and is Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu’s son, belonging to one of the wealthiest families in the Telugu film industry.

With an estimated net worth of around Rs 50 crores, Varun Tej, much like other celebrities in Tollywood, is an automobile enthusiast. His passion for luxurious cars has led to an impressive collection that has caught the attention of many. Let’s take a look at some of the cars owned by the soon-to-be groom.

Varun Tej Car Collection

BMW 760 Li — Rs 2 crore

Land Rover defender — Rs 2.3 crore

Toyoto Vellfire — Rs 1.2 crore

Kia Carnival — Rs 40 lakh

(The above prices of cars are as per various automobile websites).

Varun Tej has established himself as a talented actor. Varun has a devoted fan base and critical acclaim thanks to his charming persona and impressive acting abilities. He made his film debut in “Mukunda” and has since given powerful performances in films such as “Kanche,” “Fidaa,” and “Gaddalakonda Ganesh.”