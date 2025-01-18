Actor Wahaj Ali fans in panic mode, wish for his strong comeback

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali, a household name after the massive success of Tere Bin and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, has been facing criticism for his latest drama Sunn Mere Dil. Fans, who once held sky-high expectations for him, have expressed disappointment over the weak script and his portrayal of Bilal Abdullah.

The drama has failed to impress the audiences of India and Pakistan, sparking concern among Wahaj’s fan base about his future projects and stardom.

Amid this turmoil, the announcement of Wahaj’s upcoming collaboration with Mahira Khan in Mitti De Bawey has intensified the buzz. While some fans are optimistic, others are urging Wahaj to choose scripts more carefully.

What fans are saying to Wahaj Ali.

The upcoming project promises an interesting storyline, penned by celebrated writer Faiza Iftikhar, known for hits like Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Akbari Asghari. Adding to the excitement, the drama will be directed by the visionary Haissam Hussain, whose notable works include Jo Bichar Gaye and Bin Roye.

Despite the backlash from Sunn Mere Dil, many believe that Wahaj Ali will reclaim his on-screen magic in Mitti De Bawey. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their beloved star rise once again with the charm and aura that made him a favorite in the first place.