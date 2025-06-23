Hyderabad: Over the years, several actresses have taken a step back from the limelight to walk a more spiritual path. Many have openly quit acting for Islam, and now, another name has been added to the list.

Arij Fatima, a popular Pakistani television actress known for her hit serials like Hassad, Aik Pal, Ishq Parast, and Humnasheen, is making headlines for her personal transformation.

The actress, who left showbiz in 2019 after the success of Hassad, recently shared a reel on Instagram wearing a hijab and captioned “New Beginnings.” The video quickly caught attention, with many praising her, while others criticized her choice.

Addressing the negativity around her choices, Arij didn’t hold back. In a strong note shared on social media, she wrote, “It’s honestly so funny how ever since I shared that I started wearing the hijab, some people suddenly think it’s their job to judge me… Calm down. I’m going to follow what feels right in my heart and what Allah guides me to — simple as that.”

The former actress got married to Dr. Ozair Ali in 2017 and is now a mother of two sons. She lives in the US state of Ohio, and is an active digital creator with over 1.6 million followers on Instagram.