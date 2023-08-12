Actress Jaya Prada sentenced to 6 months jail in ESI scandal

Hyderabad: Renowned actress Jaya Prada, known for her beauty and acting abilities, has been sentenced to six months in prison by the Egmore Court in Chennai on August 11, 2023. The court found her and her partners, Ram Kumar and Raja Babu, guilty of being involved in an unpaid Employee State Insurance (ESI) scandal.

The Theatre Venture and Unresolved Dues

Jaya Prada and her partners established a cinema theatre in Rayapeta, Chennai. Unfortunately, the venture suffered significant losses, forcing the theatre to close. Former theatre employees expressed concern about unpaid ESI amounts, which were deducted from their pay but not remitted.

Legal Proceedings and Decision

The Labour Government Insurance Corporation filed a complaint against Jaya Prada and her partners, Ram Kumar and Raja Babu, in Chennai’s Egmore Magistrate Court. The court deliberated on the case and ultimately sentenced Jaya Prada to six months in prison and a Rs. 5,000 fine. Despite Jaya’s assurances to pay the debts and her request for the case to be dismissed, the court denied her appeal and upheld the sentence.

Jaya Prada’s remarkable journey from her cinematic achievements to her unfortunate legal entanglement highlights life’s complexities. The verdict reminds us that even the most famous people can face legal consequences. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of meeting financial obligations, regardless of one’s status.