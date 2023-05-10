Actress Mehreen Pirzada’s ex-fiance Bhavya Bishnoi gets engaged

Hyderabad: Love is in the air, and MLA Bhavya Bishnoi’s recent engagement to IAS officer Pari Bishnoi has lit up the internet! The couple engagement in a lavish ceremony at the stunning Mukam resort in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The event was nothing short of a fairy tale, complete with traditional rituals and a guest list that included Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal.

But who exactly is Bhavya Bishnoi? Does this name remind you of the Tollywood actress who got engaged to him?

For the unversed, Bhavya was previously engaged to South Indian actress Mehreen Pirzada in a private ceremony in Jaipur.

However, the relationship did not last long, and the couple split up due to disagreements. Bhavya, on the other hand, has moved on and found his true love in Pari Bishnoi. Mehreen, on the other hand, seems like she is focusing on career more now as she is still single.

The video, which Bhavya Bishnoi shared on Instagram, quickly went viral, and all netizens were reminded of the previous incident with Mehreen Pirzada. In the video, he even got down on his knees and proposed to Pari in a romantic setting amidst Rajasthan’s sand dunes.

Bhavya and Pari’s engagement has become the talk of the town, with their adorable photos and videos going viral on social media.

Fans and well-wishers have expressed their heartfelt congratulations and blessings to the couple.