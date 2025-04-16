Actress reveals ugly truth about Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa

Islamabad: There’s always a different side to celebrities that fans rarely get to see. Not all actors are the same as the charming personalities they portray on screen or even offscreen when meeting fans. A similar revelation has come forward about two of Pakistan’s most popular stars, Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa.

Their Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum co-star Naeema Butt, known for her role as Rubab, is making headlines after sharing some shocking truths about her experience working on the drama.

She appeared on the talk show Gup Shab where she opened up about the fake friendships and surface-level bonds she encountered in the industry, specifically calling out her co-stars from drama.

According to Naeema, her Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum colleagues acted like friends on social media, but in reality, things were far from cordial. She alleged that during promotional events, some cast members even tried to push her off stage. “I don’t want to go into too much detail, but those Instagram posts showing friendship goals are just fake,” she revealed.

She also shared that despite the public narrative of supporting new talent and showing no signs of insecurity, she was often excluded from media interactions and sidelined behind the scenes. “Mujhe laga Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum walay mere colleagues mere dost hain, per aisa nahi tha,” Naeema stated during the interview.

Clips from her interview have gone viral on social media, with fans divided in their reactions. While many applauded her courage and authenticity, others criticized her for “playing the victim” over what they believe was a supporting role.

One fan wrote, “She overshadowed everyone in the show and then suddenly her character was sent abroad in the storyline. Meanwhile, unnecessary attention was given to Hania and Fahad. She was actually the best in the drama along with Emaad.”

Another commented, “This girl has guts. She knows this could get her blacklisted, but she still spoke the truth. More power to her.”

However, not everyone agreed. A critical comment read, “She was just a side character with a few scenes and wasn’t even on the poster. She got more screen time than most supporting roles. If it weren’t for this drama, no one would even know her.”

Mixed fans reactions.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, produced by Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi under Big Bang Entertainment and directed by Badar Mehmood, aired from 2 July to 5 November 2024. While the drama ended, the off-screen drama is just getting started.