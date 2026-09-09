Actress with back-to-back Telugu flops may leave Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over the years we have seen several stars shifting their bases from their hometowns to other cities according to their professional reasons and career. So, the latest talks in the Telugu film circles has it that actress Sreeleela, who has faced multiple failures in Tollywood, might move out of Hyderabad.

According to a report in Telugu 360, Sreeleela is planning to shift her base to Mumbai as she looks to focus more on Bollywood. The actress currently has limited Telugu films in hand, while her Hindi lineup is gradually growing.

Sreeleela made her Telugu debut with Pelli SandaD and became a familiar name among Telugu audiences with the success of Dhamaka. Following this, she worked with several leading stars in films including Skanda, Bhagavanth Kesari, Guntur Kaaram, Robinhood, Junior and Mass Jathara.

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Despite getting opportunities to work alongside some of the biggest names in Telugu cinema, Sreeleela has not had a consistent run at the box office in recent times. She is, however, in talks for Nandamuri Mokshagnya’s debut film, which is expected to begin production soon.

While her Telugu projects have been limited, Sreeleela has been exploring opportunities in other industries. She made her Tamil debut with Parasakthi and is also part of Dhanush’s upcoming film OM.

Her biggest focus at the moment appears to be Bollywood. Sreeleela is set to make her Hindi film debut with Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic musical, which stars Kartik Aaryan. The film is reportedly titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, and the actress has recently resumed shooting for it in Mumbai.

The actress has also reportedly signed Diler, which stars Ibrahim Ali Khan. There has further been talk of her being associated with a project featuring Janhvi Kapoor, adding to her growing Hindi film commitments.

With several of her upcoming projects requiring her to spend considerable time in Mumbai, the actress is now reportedly considering shifting her base there. This could also allow her to focus more closely on her Bollywood career as she looks to establish herself in the Hindi film industry.

However, it is important to note that there is no official confirmation from Sreeleela or her team about a permanent move to Mumbai. The reported shift, for now, appears to be largely driven by her professional commitments and growing opportunities in Bollywood rather than an indication that she is completely moving away from Telugu cinema.