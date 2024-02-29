Ad spending in India to reach $17 bn in FY24, consumption to rebound: Report

New Delhi: Overall ad spending in India is estimated to reach $16-17 billion in FY24, growing at 6 per cent in the fiscal year, a report showed on Thursday.

Digital advertising which accounts for 55 per cent of total spending is set to grow at 6-7 per cent in FY24, according to the report by market research firm Redseer Strategy Consultants.

With consumption set to rebound in the next 4 or 5 years, advertising spend is projected to grow at 9-10 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the course of next 4 years, with digital advertising growing at 11-12 per cent in the same period, the report mentioned.

“As digital natives shape consumption patterns across the nation, brands have a never-before opportunity to address a much-larger and diverse consumer pool through advertising,” said Mukesh Kumar, Associate Partner at Redseer.

“It will be fascinating to witness cutting-edge creative strategies take shape across platforms especially with the possibilities that programmatic advertising and GenAI can offer for the sector,” Kumar added.

The growth in advertising spend in FY24 is impacted by the slowdown in consumption over the past 5 or 6 quarters and a dip in private equity/venture capitalist funding. According to the report, most consumer sectors have optimised their ad spending and the e-commerce sector is the only sector to see ad spending increase by 15 per cent in FY24.

Despite slowdown in ad spending, advertisers increased their ad spending on platforms like retail media (ecommerce, quick-commerce etc.), and content platforms (OTT audio) owing to high conversion potential and wider reach among Tier-2 audiences, respectively.