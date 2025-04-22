Adani Data Networks to transfer 400 MHz spectrum to Bharti Airtel

Ahmedabad: Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), on Tuesday announced that it has signed definitive agreements with Bharti Airtel Limited and its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited to transfer the rights to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band.

The spectrum covers six telecom circles — Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz) and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz).

“Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, has signed definitive agreements with Bharti Airtel Limited and its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited to transfer the rights to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band,” the company said in its stock exchange filing.

The transaction, however, is subject to statutory approvals and conditions laid out under the Spectrum Trading Guidelines.

“The closing of the transaction is subject to customary statutory approvals,” the company said in its filing.

This move comes as part of ADNL’s strategic realignment of its digital connectivity assets. The Adani Group had acquired this spectrum during the 5G auctions with a focus on building private networks and enhancing enterprise connectivity.

Once approved, this will mark a significant step in ADNL’s reshaping of its telecom and data connectivity ambitions, while also supporting Airtel’s efforts to strengthen its 5G rollout in high-demand circles.

“Bharti Airtel and its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom have signed definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, to acquire the rights to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band,” Airtel said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Airtel is actively expanding its 5G network and growing its user base. As of December, the company had around 120 million 5G users out of a total subscriber base of 414 million.