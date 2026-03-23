Adani Green Energy commissions 510 MW capacity power projects in Gujarat

The power projects having an aggregate capacity of 510.1 MW have been operationalised through its stepdown subsidiaries, the company said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 2:33 pm IST
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New Delhi: Adani Green Energy on Monday, March 23, said it has operationalised 510 megawatt of power projects in Khavda, Gujarat.

With the commissioning of the plants, its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 17,982.3 megawatt (MW), Adani Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

The power projects having an aggregate capacity of 510.1 MW have been operationalised through its stepdown subsidiaries, the company said.

Subhan Haleem

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided to operationalise these plants and commence power generation from March 22.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is one of the largest renewable companies in India.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 2:33 pm IST

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