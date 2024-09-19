Adani Group donates Rs 25 crore towards Andhra flood relief efforts

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group on Thursday announced it is donating Rs 25 crore towards the relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh, battered by torrential rains and floods.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said he is “deeply troubled” by the extensive damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in the state.

“The Adani Group stands in solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh and humbly extends our support through the Adani Foundation with a contribution of Rs 25 crore to the relief effort,” the Group Chairman posted on X.

Heavy rains and floods have claimed many lives and caused extensive property losses in the affected districts. More than 6.44 lakh people were affected by the calamity. In a separate post on X, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, said he is privileged to contribute towards the relief efforts, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Our hearts are with the people as they rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” said Karan Adani. The Adani Group posted that “as we witness the devastation caused by torrential rains in Vijayawada, we firmly stand in solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh during these tough times”.

“We are deeply moved by their resilience as they display great resolve in assisting affected communities in this time of crisis,” the Group wrote separately on X.

Meanwhile, Naidu has announced compensation for those who suffered losses due to the recent heavy rains and floods. The government will rebuild houses for those who lost their houses and for every damaged house, Rs 25,000 will be paid.

The Chief Minister announced that Rs 10,000 will be paid for each flooded house. Naidu also announced financial assistance for affected Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). SMEs with a turnover of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1.5 crore will be given Rs 1 lakh and for those with a turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1.5 lakh will be granted.