Adani group granted Dharavi project via fair Bidding

Mumbai: The Dharavi project was awarded to the Adani Group through a fair, open and internationally competitive bidding process, the spokesperson of Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) said in a statement.

“It is important to note that the tender conditions were finalised during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which demitted office at the end of June 2022. The finalised conditions, including the obligations and incentives, which were known to all the bidders, have not been changed for the awardee post the tendering process. Hence, it is wrong to claim that any special benefits have been given to the awardee,” the statement said.

“It is unfortunate that a concerted effort is being made to disseminate misinformation about certain aspects of the project. It is reiterated that all eligible tenement holders will be provided with key-to-key solution, which means they will move into their new homes in Dharavi itself.

“As per the tender conditions, even ineligible tenement holders will be provided accommodation under the Rental Housing Policy. The tender provisions also ensure that eligible residential tenements will receive 17 per cent more area than other SRA projects in Mumbai,” it added.

Further, generation and usage of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) are as per the tender conditions and fully compliant with the relevant laws. Moreover, the resettlement of Dharavikars is not affected by TDR.

Also, the TDR from the project will be managed and monitored transparently through a specially created portal by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and the Government of Maharashtra.

The Government of Maharashtra has an entered into an 99-year lease agreement with the Indian Railways and then it will be sub leased on 30 years+30 years basis like any other government land in Mumbai to the housing societies. There is no change in this policy for Dharavi Redevelopment Project, the statement said.

There is a general consensus, not only in Mumbai and Maharashtra but also across the whole of India, for transforming Dharavi and providing the people of Dharavi better living conditions, adequate hygiene, education and vocational training, healthcare, employment opportunities, essential amenities and a life of dignity. The Dharavi project assumes added significance because many earlier attempts have failed to deliver, it added.

“It is against this backdrop that the Adani Group has taken up the challenge and the responsibility of transforming Dharavi with all the above facilities. There is no gainsaying the fact that a transformational project like Dharavi needs support from all stakeholders, including from political parties cutting across ideologies and differences. This is a historic opportunity to build a new, state-of-the-art Dharavi which reflects the hopes and aspirations of Dharavikars,” the statement said.