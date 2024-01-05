Adani group proposes production of missiles in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Adani group delegation that recently held a meeting with the Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy, has reportedly proposed the production of missiles and counter-drone systems in the state.



The business group also intends to develop a pumped storage power facility and a wind energy project, according to a report by The News Minute.

Karan Adani, the eldest son of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., led the delegation. The meeting was held on January 3 to deliberate on the possible avenues for investment.

Additionally, the Adani group is not only pursuing the previous projects that they have initiated in the state, but they have also expressed interest in building a data center project alongside an aerospace park.

Seeking assistance from the government to encourage the establishment of fresh initiatives. In response, the chief minister said that the Congress government was obliged to offer requisite facilities and subsidies to new industries for industrial development and employment generation in Telangana.

Furthermore, industries minister D. Sridhar Babu and Adani Defense and Aerospace Rajvanshi were presented in the meeting. They also discussed the possibility of industrial clusters and a 300 MW capacity increase in state data centers, The News Minute reported.

In partnership with Israeli military firm Elbit Systems, the Adani group currently operates an unmanned aerial vehicle production facility at the Adani Aerospace Park near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Meanwhile, the meeting raised many eyebrows as Rahul Gandhi and Congress at large have been criticising the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly granting special favours to Adani group.