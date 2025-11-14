Adani Group to invest Rs 1 lakh cr in AP over next decade: Karan Adani

This is over and above the Rs 40,000 crore already invested.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th November 2025 11:29 am IST
Adani
Visakhapatnam: Adani Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore over the next decade in Andhra Pradesh, Karan Adani said on Friday.

Speaking at Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, he said the investment will span across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing.

Adani, eldest son of billionaire Gautam Adani, unveiled the Group’s USD 15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which includes building one of the world’s largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google.

He said existing Adani operations in Andhra Pradesh have already created over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, with more large-scale employment generation planned through upcoming projects.

