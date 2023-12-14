Adani Group to invest Rs 8,700 crore in Bihar

Patna: The Adani Group will invest Rs 8,700 crore in Bihar, a senior official of the company said during the Bihar Business Connect-2023, a two-day global investors summit that concluded on Thursday.

Addressing the conclave at the Gyan Bhavan here, Pranav Adani, the Director of Adani Enterprises, appreciated the efforts of Nitish Kumar and said that development is clearly visible in the Bihar under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Also Read Adani may soon replace Mukesh Ambani as India’s richest person

“NItish Kumar is a visionary leader who is leading Bihar well. I promise that our company will invest Rs 8,700 crore in various sectors in Bihar. It will create more than 10,000 jobs in the state,” Pranav Adani said.

He also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bihar government during the event.

“I am feeling honoured for coming to Patna. I congratulate the Bihar government for holding such a successful event. The change is visible in Bihar. Women are getting empowered, law and order is improving, while policies like bicycles for girl students, clean drinking water etc. are yielding results,” Pranav Adani said.

Elaborating his investment plan, he said a warehouse will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore. Besides, bio plants, EV charging stations etc. will also be set up in the state.