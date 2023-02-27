Adani slips out of world’s top 35 billionaire list as stocks continue to bleed

Stocks of Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas Limited are locked in lower circuits

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 27th February 2023 11:12 am IST
adani stocks
Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, has slipped out of the world’s top 35 billionaire list as the group’s stocks continue to fall following the Hindenburg report. Currently, he is at the 37th spot on the list.

On Monday, the first day of the trading week, most of the group’s stocks faced significant sell-offs, causing a dip in Adani’s net worth.

Some of the Adani Group’s company stocks were locked in their lower circuits. The decline in Adani’s net worth is a result of the ongoing negative market sentiment.

Adani stocks locked in lower circuits

At 10:30 am today, stocks of some of Adani Group companies were locked in their lower circuits. They are Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas Limited. The stocks of Adani Enterprises, ACC, Ambuja Cements, Adani Power, and NDTV were trading in the red.

Only Adani Ports was trading in green.

Stocks of Adani Group companies at 10:30 am today
Top loser on billionaire list

Today, Adani once again emerged as the top loser. In one day today, the billionaire lost USD 1.5 billion i.e., 4.17 percent of his net worth.

Today’s top five winners

NameCurrent net worth (in billion USD)Change in net worth (in million USD)Change in net worth (in percentage)Country
Zhang Yong7.8+827+11.93Singapore
Hubert Burda4.6+528+13.01Germany
Jin Baofang9.9+384+4.03China
Pang Kang17.3+315+1.85China
Mangal Prabhat Lodha3.7+273+7.94India

Today’s top five losers

NameCurrent net worth (in billion USD)Change in net worth (in million USD)Change in net worth (in percentage)Country
Tadashi Yanai11.4-18600-62.08Japan
Gautam Adani33.8-1500-4.17India
Andrew Forrest19.3-1300-6.14Australia
Mukesh Ambani83.3-794-0.94India
Mikhail Fridman13.5-599-4.26Russia

Adani’s net worth dipped again

The Hindenburg Effect has caused a significant drop in Gautam Adani’s net worth, which was USD 134.2 billion on December 13, 2022, but now stands at USD 33.8 billion.

Due to the continuous fall in the stocks of the group firms, the gap between the net worths of Gautam Adani and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has also widened. At present, the net worth of Ambani is more than twice of Adani’s

Ambani has regained his title as the richest person in India as of February 1. He is the only Indian in the world’s top billionaire list.

Currently, he is ranked 8th on the world’s billionaire list. His net worth is USD 83.3 billion.

