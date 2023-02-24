Adani’s net worth now less than half of Ambani’s as stocks witness bloodbath

Gautam Adani’s net worth is currently less than half of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani’s as Adani Group companies’ stocks are declining ever since the release of the Hindenburg report.

Apart from it, his net worth reached a two-year low. With a current net worth of USD 40.6 billion, Adani is also out of the world’s top 25 billionaire list.

Adani stocks witness bloodbath

The stocks of Adani group companies – Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas Limited – that are witnessing selling pressure for the past many trading sessions were locked in the lower circuit at 12:10 pm today.

Apart from them, many other stocks of Adani Group companies such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, ACC, Adani Power, and NDTV were trading in the red.

While Adani Enterprises shares dipped by 5.36 percent, Adani Power, and NDTV were seen trading at 4.98 and 2.94 percent low respectively.

Stocks of Adani Group companies at 12:10 pm today

Adani emerges as today’s top loser

While Russia’s Alexey Mordashov emerged as today’s top winner, Gautam Adani topped the list of today’s top losers among the world’s billionaires’ list.

Today’s top five winners

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Alexey Mordashov 28.4 +9800 +52.55 Russia Jensen Huang 21.7 +2600 +13.33 US Larry Ellison 113.4 +2500 +2.25 US Colin Zheng Huang 30.3 +948 +3.22 China Steve Ballmer 82.3 +824 +1.01 US

Today’s top five losers

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Gautam Adani 40.4 -3000 -6.96 India William Lei Ding 26.7 -916 -3.32 China Jim Walton 60.9 -712 -1.16 US Iris Fontbona 22.8 -708 -3.01 Chile Alice Walton 58.7 -707 -1.19 US

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani climbs up on world’s top 10 billionaire list

On the other hand, India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani who has lost recently lost his place in the world’s top 10 billionaire list is climbing up on the list. Currently, with a net worth of USD 84 billion, he is at eighth position.

He reclaimed the title of India’s richest person after Adani loses it following a dip in Adani Group stocks due to the Hindenburg report. Apart from it, Ambani continues to hold the title of the richest person in Asia.

The top 10 billionaire list currently features six Americans, two from France and one each from India and Mexico. The list is topped by French businessman Bernard Arnault, whose net worth is USD 211.6 billion.