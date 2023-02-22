Gautam Adani loses nearly 62 pc net worth as stocks keep bleeding

For the past few weeks, the Adani Group’s stocks have been making headlines, particularly in light of the significant dip in Gautam Adani’s net worth after the release of the Hindenburg report.

Currently, Adani slipped to the 27th position in the world’s billionaire list as his net worth dipped by nearly 62 percent on the year-to-date (YTD) basis to USD 46.1 billion. It was USD 121 billion on January 1, 2023.

Due to the huge dip, Adani’s net worth reached a near two-year low of USD 44.9 which was on February 22, 2021.

All Adani stocks trading in red

All stocks of Adani group companies were trading in red at 10:15 am today. Some of them were even locked in their lower circuits.

While Adani Enterprises shares dipped by 7.15 percent, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas Limited were locked in their lower circuits.

Stocks of Adani Group companies at 10:15 am today

Other stocks such as Adani Ports, ACC, Ambuja Cement, Adani Power, and NDTV were not only trading in red but also saw a significant dip in their values.

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani back on world’s top 10 billionaire list

In the meantime, India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani who has lost recently lost his place in the world’s top 10 billionaire list is back in the 10th spot.

His net worth currently stands at USD 83.4 billion. Apart from the tag of India’s richest person, he continues to hold the title of the richest person in Asia.

The top 10 billionaire list currently features eight Americans and one each from France and Mexico. The list is topped by Franch businessman Bernard Arnault, whose net worth is USD 189 billion.