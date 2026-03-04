Add 40 BC castes to central OBC list before Census: Telangana BC Commission

Hyderabad: The Telangana Backwards Classes (BC) Commission has written to the state Chief Secretary Rama Krishna Rao requesting to initiate action to include the list 40 BC caste communities that in the Central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list before the central government begins population enumeration for the nationwide Census programme.

The letter from the BC Commission comes just days after the state government announced that Telangana will begin the first phase of Census 2027 operations from May 11. House Listing Operations (HLO) running across the state will be held from May 11 to June 9. This will not only be India’s first-ever fully digital Census and but for the first time include caste enumeration also.

According to a press release from the BC Commission, 130 castes have been recognized as Backward Classes according to the state’s survey. “However, the Central Government has included only 90 castes in the OBC list and has not included 40 castes. In this Census, only the 90 castes of Telangana will be included as the Central Government’s OBC list is having only 90 BC castes of Telangana. As a result, there is a danger of underreporting the number of BC castes in Telangana,” it added.

In spite of the Telangana government and the BC Commission requesting the Central Government to include these 40 castes in the OBC list, no decision has been taken on this matter so far, stated the release. The BC Commission pointed out that there is a possibility that of BCs in Telangana being recorded as lower than the actual figure

As part of the Central Census program in Telangana, population Enumeration will be conducted from February 9 to 28 in 2027 after the House Listing process is done between May 11 and June 9, 2026. The BC Commission pointed out that there is a possibility that of BCs in Telangana being recorded as lower than the actual figure.