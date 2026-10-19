Address Basheer Bagh as Sriram Chowk, BGUS to Hindus of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) general secretary Dr Ravinuthala Shashidhar has urged all Hindus of Hyderabad to address Basheer Bagh as Sriram Chowk from now on.

He released a video on his social media platforms saying, “From here on, no one should write ‘Basheer Bagh’ in their address. Write, ‘Sriram Chowk.’ Lord Rama has come down to Bhagyanagar to shower his blessings. Let’s celebrate and showcase the glory and heritage of our Bhagyanagar. Be a part of this historic transition! Jai Shri Ram.”

బషీర్ బాగ్ కాదు, నేటి నుండి శ్రీరామ్ చౌక్!

​మన భాగ్యనగరం వైభవాన్ని, సంస్కృతిని చాటుదాం. ఈ చారిత్రక మార్పులో భాగస్వాములవుదాం! 🙏

No longer Bashir Bagh, from today it is Sriram Chowk!

​Let’s celebrate and showcase the glory and heritage of our Bhagyanagar. Be a part of this… pic.twitter.com/SAfTM9mlQ9 — Dr.Ravinuthala Shashidhar (@shashidhar147) October 19, 2026

​Dr Ravinuthala Shashidhar is also the national spokesperson for the digital Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). He made the statement in front of a Lord Rama statue.

The area is a prominent commercial and business centre because of its close proximity to Abids, Koti, Nampally, Himayat Nagar and Hussain Sagar Lake.

Basheer Bagh falls under the Khairatabad Assembly constituency, whose MLA, Danam Nagender, was disqualified by the Telangana High Court. He challenged the decision in the Supreme Court, which upheld it.

Also Read SC upholds Danam Nagender’s disqualification as Khairatabad MLA

Nagender won Khairatabad in the 2023 Assembly elections on a BRS ticket. He quit the BRS and joined the Congress in March 2024 in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He was among the 10 MLAs who allegedly switched from the BRS to the Congress after the latter came to power in the state with a landslide win, and he lost the Secunderabad Lok Sabha contest to BJP’s G Kishan Reddy.