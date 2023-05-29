Adhir lashes out at TMC for luring his party MLA

The Congress leader went on to blame the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee for luring MLAs from other parties.

Kolkata: Congress’ West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday hit out at party MLA from Sagardighi Bayron Biswas for joining the TMC saying that the party had decided to give him the ticket because they had faith in his honesty.

Stating that Biswas’ desertion would not have much impact on the party, Chowdhury rubbished his former party colleague’s allegation that he was “unable to work being with the party”.

“I am seeing this (Bayron joining TMC) … I never had a bad impression of Bayron. I would ask Bayron bhai not to label allegations against Congress… If we had not been there with you, you would not be what you are today,” Chowdhury said.

“Sagardighi proved that Mamata Banerjee is not invincible. She and her party can be beaten. I will say that you will be the one to suffer the most from the game (of taking in deserters from other parties you started… The whole of India knows that Didi is good at breaking a team.

“But, Didi, do not forget, what goes around, comes around,” he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that Mamata Banerjee “is not willing to accept the people’s verdict which gave Congress a victory in Sagardighi… and hence did everything possible to break our MLA.”

