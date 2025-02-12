Adilabad sets up helpline for migrants facing issues in Gulf

Hyderabad: The Adilabad district administration has launched a helpline (9398421883) to assist families of migrants facing difficulties in Gulf countries, including visa fraud, wrongful imprisonment, and other crises.

Many individuals from Adilabad have migrated to Gulf nations through agents involved in visa fraud, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation, detention, or health emergencies. Until now, their families had no formal channel for assistance. With this helpline, they can now lodge complaints or seek support.

Adilabad District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav stated that complaints can also be submitted directly to the district Labour Department office at the collectorate. The initiative ensures swift intervention and coordination with authorities in Gulf countries.

Recently, Rathod Namdev, a resident of Ruvvi village in Mudhol mandal, traveled to the Gulf for employment as a camel herder. Due to extreme conditions, he accidentally crossed into Saudi Arabia and was detained. His distress message, shared on social media, was flagged to the district administration through the helpline. Authorities then facilitated his safe repatriation.

In cases where migrants pass away abroad, bureaucratic delays often hinder the repatriation of bodies. The helpline also supports grieving families by coordinating with employers and embassies to expedite the process and provide logistical assistance.