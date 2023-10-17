Adilabad teacher dies by suicide, voice note blames college staff

Police found a voice message in her mobile phone in which she alleged constant harassment by the college principal, physical education teacher, and three others

Published: 17th October 2023 5:37 pm IST
Thirty-year-old Pasunuti Thirumaleshwari who died by suicide by jumping into a pond

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old teacher allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a pond near her house in Naspur mandal of Adilabad district on Monday night.

The victim, Pasunuti Thirumaleshwari, worked as a teacher at the Telangana Social Welfare Gurukul College in Chennur. Her body was first found by her husband who soon alerted police.

Police found a voice message in her mobile phone in which she alleged constant harassment by the college principal, physical education teacher, and three others. In the voice note, she is purportedly heard saying that they were responsible for her death.

Soon after her death, police registered a case against five people.

As police tried to shift Pasunuti’s body to the local government hospital for post-mortem, angry family members demanded strict punishment against the accused.

Initially, the family members opposed conducting the post-mortem. However, they were eventually persuaded and informed that it was important that the prost-mortem be conducted in order ensure justice was delivered.

