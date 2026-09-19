Adilabad to get joint-use airport for defence, civilian needs

The airport would be set up on 1,500 acres.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: |   Updated:
Empty airport departure lounge with rows of seating overlooking a runway as a plane takes off into a clear blue sky
Representational image

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said a joint-use airport would come up at Adilabad in Telangana for both defence and civilian purposes.

He said an Air Force base, a training facility, offices, townships and residential complexes would also come up in Adilabad.

The facility would serve as a civilian airport as well, the union minister for Coal and Mines told reporters here.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Kishan Reddy said he, other union ministers and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had held talks on the establishment of the airport at Adilabad.

He said nodal officers would be appointed by the state government, the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Defence Ministry to expedite the establishment of the airport.

The airport would be set up on 1,500 acres, he said.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Kishan Reddy said the Detailed Project Report for the proposed airport at Warangal in Telangana was under preparation and that the layout of the airport buildings was in the final stages of preparation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to perform the ‘Bhoomi Puja’ for the airport, he added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button