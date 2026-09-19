Adilabad to get joint-use airport for defence, civilian needs

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said a joint-use airport would come up at Adilabad in Telangana for both defence and civilian purposes.

He said an Air Force base, a training facility, offices, townships and residential complexes would also come up in Adilabad.

The facility would serve as a civilian airport as well, the union minister for Coal and Mines told reporters here.

Kishan Reddy said he, other union ministers and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had held talks on the establishment of the airport at Adilabad.

He said nodal officers would be appointed by the state government, the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Defence Ministry to expedite the establishment of the airport.

The airport would be set up on 1,500 acres, he said.

Kishan Reddy said the Detailed Project Report for the proposed airport at Warangal in Telangana was under preparation and that the layout of the airport buildings was in the final stages of preparation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to perform the ‘Bhoomi Puja’ for the airport, he added.