Adipurush: Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan buy 20,000 movie tickets, why?

Hyderabad: In a delightful turn of events, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s generosity has pleasantly surprised the Adipurush team. The renowned actor has gone above and beyond by purchasing 10,000 tickets for the film’s highly anticipated first day. According to reports, his charitable act aims to give underprivileged orphan children the opportunity to witness the splendour of this cinematic masterpiece.

Following in Kapoor’s footsteps is renowned Telugu producer Abhishek Agarwal, who has also purchased the same number of tickets for a good cause. Agarwal’s charitable work will benefit old-age homes and government schools, bringing joy and warmth to both the elderly and students.

Rumours are circulating that the illustrious Ram Charan, star of the highly anticipated film RRR, is considering joining the noble cause. If the rumours are true, Charan is expected to buy 10,000 tickets and distribute them to underprivileged children and his devoted fans.

This outpouring of support from the entertainment industry is expected to heighten interest in Adipurush.

The extraordinary act of celebrities purchasing tickets for charitable purposes is likely to pique the interest and enthusiasm of their fans and moviegoers in general, outdoing any previous promotional efforts for the film.

With the film’s release date set for June 16th, Adipurush has already set a target of Rs 100 crore at the global box office on day 1. If the film lives up to the enormous promise shown in its recent second trailer, experts predict that it will surpass the monumental Rs 1000 crore mark, cementing its position as a monumental success.

After the lukewarm reception of his previous films, Saaho and Radhe Shyam, this is a critical opportunity for the film’s lead actor, Prabhas, to deliver a resounding hit. Prabhas is poised to make a resounding impact and captivate audiences with his portrayal in Adipurush, reclaiming his position as a box office powerhouse, with the industry rallying behind him.