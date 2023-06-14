Adipurush to release on Amazon Prime on THIS date

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated mythological epic Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon and directed by Om Raut, is generating a lot of buzz as its global release date approaches. With only two days left, the film’s box office performance is expected to soar. Surprisingly, the film has already secured an OTT partner and a release date before it even hits theatres.

Amazon Prime Video, the well-known on-demand service, has acquired the digital rights to Adipurush. According to reports, they have signed an exclusive deal for an eight-week post-release streaming window. This means that the film will most likely be available on OTT platforms in the second week of August.

Adipurush is produced on a grand scale by Retrophiles’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. With the help of People Media Factory, the film is set to captivate the Telugu audience.

The film was initially criticized for its poor visual effects in the teaser, which dampened the initial hype.

However, the team has worked hard to change the negative perception through aggressive promotional efforts. Notably, the film’s enthralling songs, such as “Jai Shri Ram” and “Ram Siya Ram” have played an important role in reducing the backlash.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Deva Dutta Nage as Lord Hanuman. Ajay-Atul composed the music for the film, which is set to be released worldwide this Friday on June 16, 2023.