Aditi Rao Hydari and her love for Hyderabadi food [Video]

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is known for her roles in films like Sufiyum Sujatayum, V, Padmaavat, Fitoor and more, belongs to not one but two royal lineages. She was born in Hyderabad to Ehsaan Hydari and Vidya Rao. She is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, former prime minister of Hyderabad during colonial rule. Her maternal grandfather Raja J Rameshwar Rao was the erstwhile Raja of Wanaparthy family

We have got our hands on one interesting video of Aditi where she can be seen speaking about her love for Hyderabadi food. During one of the episodes of Starry Meals with Janice, the actress expressed how foodie she is and also stated that ‘Haleem’ and ‘Idli’ are her favourite foods in Hyderabad.

During a fun conversation with the host, the actress was asked, ‘If you are throwing a royal dawat, what would be on the menu?’. And, and..her answer will leave you all mouth-watering. Aditi gave a typical Hyderabadi reply as she said, ‘Haleem, nihaari, Hyderabadi dum ka kheema, Hyderabadi kacche gosht ki biryani and Qubaani ka meetha’. Watch the video below.

On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in her recently released film, Hey Sinamika. Apart from Aditi, the film also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Agarwal in lead roles.