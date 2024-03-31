Aditi Rao Hydari spotted, smiles away questions on ‘Jija Ji’

Mumbai: Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her grace and elegance, was seen at Mumbai airport. This marks the first time she has been seen in public since becoming engaged to actor Siddharth. The couple confirmed their engagement on March 28, 2024 – and everyone has been talking about them ever since!

The Engagement

Aditi and Siddharth exchanged vows in a private ceremony at a temple in Telangana. The couple, who had kept their relationship under wraps, surprised fans with the delightful news. Their Instagram post featured a heartwarming picture of them together, proudly displaying their engagement rings. Aditi’s ring sparkled with diamonds, while Siddharth opted for a classic gold band.

The Paparazzi Encounter

As Aditi strolled through the airport, she was approached by a paparazzo who playfully asked, “Didn’t bring jija ji?” Aditi’s radiant smile lit up the moment as she explained that Siddharth was elsewhere. Aditi looked every bit the glowing bride-to-be.

Their Love Story

Aditi and Siddharth’s love story began on the sets of the 2021 Telugu film “Maha Samudram.” Although the film received a mixed response, it ignited a flame between the two actors. Their chemistry was evident, and they were often spotted together, both on and off-screen.

Upcoming Projects

Aditi has an exciting lineup of projects, including Gandhi Talks and Lioness. Additionally, she will grace the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heeramandi, set to release on May 1. Meanwhile, Siddharth is gearing up for Shankar’s Indian 2, where he shares the screen with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.