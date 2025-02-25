Aditya Chopra seals Pathaan 2 script, SRK’s return confirmed

Mumbai: Great news for Shah Rukh Khan fans—Pathaan 2 is officially happening! The sequel to the blockbuster hit Pathaan is now confirmed, and the script is almost ready.

Script is Locked and Ready

Screenwriter Abbas Tyrewala shared in a podcast that the script for Pathaan 2 is nearly finished and soon will move to the dialogue stage. Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films (YRF), has been working on this sequel since mid-2023, aiming to make it even bigger and better than the first film.

Shah Rukh Khan will return as the brave RAW agent, Pathaan. There are also rumors that Deepika Padukone will reprise her role as Rubina. However, Siddharth Anand, the director of the first film, will not return. Aditya Chopra might direct it himself or choose Ayan Mukerji, the director of War 2.

Part of the YRF Spy Universe

Pathaan 2 will be a major part of YRF’s growing Spy Universe, which includes other big films like Salman Khan’s Tiger series and Hrithik Roshan’s War. The sequel will continue Pathaan’s story and set up bigger events for future spy films.

When Will Filming Start?

Filming is expected to begin in early 2026. Before that, Shah Rukh Khan will finish his other movie, King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

After Pathaan 2, the YRF Spy Universe will continue to expand with movies like War 2 and Alpha. Fans can also look forward to a possible Tiger vs Pathaan clash in the future!