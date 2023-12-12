Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Pandey end their relationship?

Mumbai: Whispers about a budding romance between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been doing rounds in tinsel town for a while now. Rumors suggest that the pair, dating for over a year, might even be considering marriage. They’ve been celebrated as one of the cutest couples in B-town.

Recently, Ananya, who has been making waves with her roles in several films, attended a trailer launch event. However, her statement at the event has left fans a bit puzzled, adding a dash of mystery to her relationship status.

The actress attended the trailer launch of her ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and during the event she shed light on her experiences in life. The actress advised fans not to make decisions too quickly. She said one should go through the process first before moving on. She was heard saying, “Don’t move on too fast. Go through it…Eat ice cream.”

After Ananya Panday’s statement went viral, netizens and fans wondered if she had broken up with Aditya Roy Kapur. Well, Karan Johar also asked Aditya Roy Kapur during the latest promo of upcoming episode of KWK that if an actor is being asked to choose between Ananya and Shraddha Kapoor, who will he choose?

Karan asked Aditya Roy Kapur, ”If you were stuck in a lift with Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor, what would you do?” Arjun said, “Aashiqui toh zarur karta, ab kiske saath woh nahi pata (He will definitely romance, but with whom that I don’t know). As Aditya gave a stern reaction to Arjun’s comment, and said ‘What?!’ Arjun told him he was ‘just joking’.

Karan Johar also told Adatiya Roy Kapur in the promo, ”Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday”, to which he replied, “Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lies.” Aditya then shifted the subject by telling Karan, “Moving on.”