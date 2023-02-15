Aditya Roy Kapur turns real hotel manager, fans surprised: Watch

Mumbai: Rahul Jaykar of the film ‘Aashiqui 2 ‘, Aditya Roy Kapur promoted his upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series in a unique way. He left the customers of a hotel in awe when he turned to one of the managers. A video of him handing room keys to the visitors is doing rounds on social media platforms.

In the viral video, the Bollywood actor is seen dressed up in a black suit and standing at the reception counter of a hotel in Mumbai. Some visitors were shocked after they saw the actor in manager avatar. Some guests are also seen taking selfies with the actor.

After watching this video, netizens reacted to it. Internet users appreciated the actor’s dedication towards his profession. One of the fans wrote, “Mai permanent booking karwa dun is hotel me” Another commented, “Just love him.. Wish I could meet him.”

‘Kya yeh sach hai ?’ , a third user commented. Watch the video here:

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala will star in the upcoming Disney+Hotstar series ‘The Night Manager.” The series is the Indian adaptation of John le Carre’s novel by the same name.