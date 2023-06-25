Adityanath hails conferment of Egypt’s highest state honour on PM Modi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the conferment of the ‘Order of the Nile’ award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Egypt, saying that it is a “matter of pride for all Indians”.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, “Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji being conferred with the highest state honour of Egypt ‘Order of the Nile’ is a matter of pride for all Indians.

“This award is a symbol of the growing prestige of ‘New India’ on the world stage along with the increasing acceptability of the Prime Minister as a ‘world statesman’. Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen!” he added.

The Prime Minister was conferred the ‘Order of the Nile’, Egypt’s highest honour, by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo.

Instituted in 1915, the ‘Order of the Nile’ is conferred upon heads of state, crown princes, and vice presidents who offer Egypt or humanity invaluable services.

This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.