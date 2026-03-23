Adjust to 20 pc commercial LPG supply, use alternatives: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Monday, March 23, said the state is supplying about 20 per cent of the usual commercial LPG demand, prioritising essential sectors, while urging stakeholders to “adjust” amid constraints.

Replying during Question Hour in the Karnataka Legislative Council, the minister said allocations have been streamlined following the intervention by the Centre, with a focus on education, public utilities and the hospitality sector.

“Now we are supplying around 16,000 cylinders per day,” he said.

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The minister noted that against a daily usage of about 45,000 commercial cylinders earlier, the current supply has been rationalised based on priority.

He said educational institutions have been allotted 4,200 cylinders, while government establishments, including canteens, airports, railways and bus stations, have been given 1,200 cylinders.

“For hotels, 20 per cent allocation means about 10,000 cylinders, which will be distributed. Every hotel will get supply,” he added.

Muniyappa said earlier allocation of 1,000 cylinders for hotels had proved inadequate and was subsequently increased.

He also noted that 500 cylinders per day have been earmarked for agriculture, seed processing and pharmaceutical activities, with 205 cylinders kept in reserve for emergencies.

The minister said the Centre has permitted utilisation of 16,105 cylinders and clarified that supply to commercial users would be restricted to 20 per cent of their usual consumption.

“If a hotel was earlier using five cylinders a week, it must now adjust and use one cylinder,” he said.

Highlighting regulatory measures, he said all institutions must register with Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) within a week to continue receiving supply.

“Only those who are registered will receive supplies. If they do not register, it will be difficult to supply cylinders,” he cautioned, adding that the move is aimed at preventing misuse and assessing demand.

Muniyappa also outlined staggered supply for domestic consumers, stating that cylinders will be provided once every 25 days in urban areas and once every 40 days in rural regions.

Earlier, member Ivan D’Souza urged the government to arrange firewood supply for hotels in view of the gas shortage.

“If you cannot provide gas, at least provide firewood,” and pointed out that even firewood was not readily available in the market.

Responding to concerns raised by members, the minister stressed the need for alternative energy sources and self-reliance.

“Today, we depend on foreign countries for 70 per cent of our oil. We must increase solar energy, green energy and biogas,” he said.

He further said there was no need for panic, as alternatives were available. “There is no need to go without food; there are alternatives. Firewood and electricity are available and should be used in parallel,” he added.

Calling for cooperation, the minister said, “Members must understand–adjustments are necessary. In the future, we must stand on our own feet and not depend on others.” He said the government will review the situation in the coming week and explore possibilities to enhance supply further.