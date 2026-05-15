Admissions open for 10th batch at MS IAS Academy

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy has announced admissions for the 10th batch of MS IAS Academy, bringing great news for graduate students and young aspirants preparing for the UPSC examinations.

Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, stated that this is a golden opportunity for graduates and youth aspiring for prestigious positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS. He said that selected candidates will be provided completely free coaching, expert guidance, and excellent educational facilities.

The online application form for the entrance examination of the 10th UPSC coaching batch at MS IAS Academy, Hyderabad, is available on the MS Education academy’s website. Interested students can visit the website and submit their applications immediately.

The last date for submission of applications is June 20, 2026, while the entrance examination will be conducted on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at more than 100 examination centers across the country. Students may choose their preferred examination center according to their convenience.

He appealed to the community’s youth and parents to spread this message among as many graduates as possible so that talented youngsters can utilize their abilities and come forward to serve the nation. He added that joining the bureaucracy and contributing to the development of the country and the community is both a noble service and a dream of every capable youth.

Anwar Ahmed further explained that one of the greatest strengths of MS IAS Academy is its high-quality mentoring and guidance. The academy has senior mentors who themselves have successfully cleared the UPSC examinations. In addition, retired and serving IAS, IPS, IRS, and IFS officers provide special guidance and handholding to students. Modern academic support facilities such as regular Prelims and Mains test series, along with Mains answer-copy evaluation, are also provided to help students prepare effectively at every stage.

He said that the academy offers completely free residential coaching to students. The institution is equipped with modern facilities including air-conditioned classrooms, a quality library, high-speed internet, separate study desks, comfortable dormitories, sports facilities, and other co-curricular activities.

MS IAS Academy has achieved remarkable success within a short span of time. Among its alumni, Faizan Ahmed is currently serving as Additional Collector in Nirmal district, Telangana. Mohd Haris Sumair is serving as an IAS officer in Karnataka. Mohammed Burhan Zaman is associated with the Defence Accounts Services, while Mohammed Asim Mujtaba secured success for IPS and is currently serving in Maharashtra. In addition, more than 50 students are serving in Group-I services across various states.

For registration and more information, students may visit: www.msexamportal.com/msias-2026/ or www.mseducationacademy.in. For further details, contact: 9154143322 / 9030045422