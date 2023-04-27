ADP Hyderabad launches ‘She Shuttle’ to ensure safe travel for women

Hyderabad: ADP India in collaboration with Society For Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) has launched ‘She Shuttle’ buses to ferry working women at the Hi-tech city MMTS station to ADP Boulevard, Nanakramguda routes.

Under the purview of its corporate social responsibility program, Tarang, ADP India launched She Shuttle as part of its women empowerment initiative.

The service will operate 5 days a week to cover 6 to 8 round trips in a day, with a capacity of up to 40 passengers.

“She Shuttle will likely be serving free transport to nearly 12,000 women in a month”, the press release said.

Chief Legal Officer, Dave Kwon and board member of ADP CSR, managing director, ADP India Vijay Vemulapalli, and other senior ADP leaders, along with the deputy commissioner of police, Cyberabad, K Shilpavalli, associate director, Rajendra Prasad K were present during the launch.

As part of its CSR initiative, ADP has earlier collaborated with the Cyberabad police to install over 80 CCTV cameras in the Nanakaramguda area in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the launch, Vijay Vemulapalli said, “Every initiative that ADP adopts strongly reflects its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen. We believe that companies must exercise a rigid policy that ensures a commitment to employee safety.”

“Our Social Responsibility program, Tarang, is proud to be collaborating with the authorities to launch the latest She Shuttle to provide a secured ecosystem for the female working pool in the Financial District area of the city,” added the company’s ADP.

Senior vice president and head of HR at ADP, Vipul Singh said, “Women empowerment is one of the focus pillars of Tarang, and we implemented several initiatives like women helpline number, vocational centers for underprivileged women through Jeevika, hygiene kit distribution drives and sanitary pad dispensers in the downtrodden communities across Hyderabad and Pune, and grocery and daily essential kits distribution for our female support staff.”