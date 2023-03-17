Hyderabad: Two more buses join the ‘SHE Shuttle’ fleet

Hyderabad: Director general of police Anjani Kumar launched two ‘SHE Shuttle’ buses at the Women’s Conclave and Awards 2023 on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner of Cyberabad police Stephen Raveendra, said “Women’s rights are still challenged. There is still a long way to go. Time for change is now”.

Krishna Yedula of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) SHE Shuttle initiative, which was started in 2015 with two buses has grown in numbers and the total is now 17.

Consul General of the US Consulate Jennifer Larson, the chief guest at the event, presented the Awards to the winners in various categories and highlighted the importance of women in different areas of life.