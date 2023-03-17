Hyderabad: Two more buses join the ‘SHE Shuttle’ fleet

Krishna Yedula of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) SHE Shuttle initiative, which was started in 2015 with two buses has grown in numbers and the total is now 17.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 17th March 2023 9:40 pm IST

Hyderabad: Director general of police Anjani Kumar launched two ‘SHE Shuttle’ buses at the Women’s Conclave and Awards 2023 on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner of Cyberabad police Stephen Raveendra, said “Women’s rights are still challenged. There is still a long way to go. Time for change is now”.

Also Read
Hyderabad: SHE Teams’ Embrace Equity run flagged off at People’s Plaza

Krishna Yedula of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) SHE Shuttle initiative, which was started in 2015 with two buses has grown in numbers and the total is now 17.

Consul General of the US Consulate Jennifer Larson, the chief guest at the event, presented the Awards to the winners in various categories and highlighted the importance of women in different areas of life.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 17th March 2023 9:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button