Hyderabad: SHE Teams’ Embrace Equity run flagged off at People’s Plaza

Hyderabad: In the run-up to International Women’s Day on March 8, the SHE teams of Hyderabad city police organised an ‘Embrace Equity’ run at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road here on Monday.

About 5000 women from various walks of life participated in the SHE RUN which was held over distances of 2 km and 5 km.

Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari flagged off the run along with the director general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar and city police commissioner CV Anand.

The pleasant cool breeze sweeping across Tank Bund and the Zumba, dance and warm-up sessions held by the women-only band enthused the participants.

Addressing the crowd, the first woman chief secretary said that “SHE teams is the name in the entire country in terms of ensuring the safety of women.”

DGP Kumar on the occasion stated that Hyderabad is the safest city in the country and retraced the journey and services of the SHE teams.

CP CV Anand motivated the participants and assured them that the safety of women always remains a top priority for the city police. He further lauded the services of the women’s protection squad and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the officers in making the event a grand success.

The messages by the dignitaries galvanised the participants who had gathered to show their solidarity for the cause of women’s empowerment and safety.

Later Santhi Kumari presented medals to the winners and congratulated them.

Additional DG of women safety, Shikha Goel along with all the senior officers of the Hyderabad police participated in the event.