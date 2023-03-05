Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for She teams’ 5K & 2.5K runs in city

Hyderabad: In connection with the She teams’ 5K & 2.5K runs organized by Hyderabad City Police at Necklace Road and Tank Bund, traffic restrictions are likely to be imposed on March 6 from 0500 hours to 0800 hours. The following traffic stoppages/diversions will be in place to avoid inconvenience to the general public:

Traffic coming from VV statue towards Khairtabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted at V.V statue towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan. Traffic coming from Telugu Talli will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar intending to go towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted on the Telugu Thalli flyover at Old gate Secretariat.

Traffic coming from Liberty intending to go towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedker Statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar “U” Turn, and on the Telugu Thalli flyover. Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Children’s Park towards DBR Mills. Traffic coming from Kawadiguda crossroad will not be allowed towards the Sailing Club. Traffic coming from DBR Mills will not be allowed towards Children Park. Traffic coming from Ministers road and Ranigunj will not be allowed towards Necklace Road and will be diverted at Nallagutta Jn towards Ranigunj and Minister road vice versa.

Citizens are requested to avoid commuting on the above roads at the above-mentioned date and time and to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.