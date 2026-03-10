Adulterated cooking oil, wheat flour worth Rs 21 lakh seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Madhapur Special Operations Team conducted raids at two locations in Hyderabad on Monday, March 9. During the raid, thousands of litres of adulterated cooking oil and wheat flour were seized.

In the case, the accused were identified as Bhanwar Ram, 46, and his 22-year-old son Ashok Kumar. They are natives of Rajasthan.

They were allegedly running an adulteration racket from premises located in NTR Nagar and Vattinagulapally in the Gachibowli area.

Large quantity of adulterated products seized

Acting on a tip-off, officials carried out raids and seized more than 5,000 litres of adulterated cooking oil and over 5,000 kilograms of wheat flour.

Police also recovered a weighing machine, packaging materials, and other equipment used in the operation. The seized items are estimated to be worth around Rs 21 lakh.

Expired oil, wheat flour repackaged for sale

As per the investigation, the accused allegedly mixed expired cooking oil of various brands with soybean oil. They then repackaged the oil to sell it in the market under different brand labels.

During the raids, police also discovered expired wheat flour which was repacked and relabelled to sell in the market.

The seized products may be tested in a laboratory, and based on the results, police will register formal cases against the accused and continue further investigation.