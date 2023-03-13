Advanced Luminal GI workshop at Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad

Continental Hospitals conducted the Advanced Luminal GI Workshop on 11th March 2023, organized by the Department of Gastroenterology & Liver Diseases! The workshop provided the attendees with the opportunity to listen to luminaries such as Dr Guru N Reddy, Chief of Gastroenterology & Liver Diseases and Dr Chalapati Rao Achanta, Clinical Director Institute of Gastroenterology at KIMS ICON Hospital, Vishakapatanam.

The workshop focused on the advancements in the field of Small Bowel Endoscopy and how they are improving patient-care. Dr.Guru N Reddy delivered the keynote address with Dr. Chalapati Rao Achanta being the chief faculty, and Dr. Raghuram Konadala, Consultant for Gastroenterology at Continental Hospitals being the program director.

In his address, Dr. Guru N Reddy underlined the advances in the advent of the motorized enteroscopy had revolutionized small bowel imaging and made it possible to detect diseases that were frequently missed in the past. This helps improve treatment modalities, save costs for patients, and overall improve the quality of patient care.

The workshop was attended by residents, practitioners, and consultants from the field of gastroenterology. And it was followed by dry-model training and live case demonstrations.