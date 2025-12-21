Advisory issued ahead of New Year celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of Christmas, New Year, and Sankranti, the Hyderabad police issued an advisory on Sunday, December 21, urging the public to stay safe during celebrations.

The Central Zone police issued the advisory and said, “With the onset of the festive season comprising Christmas, New Year, and Sankranthi, many residents of the Central Zone are expected to travel out of the city to their hometowns and holiday destinations.”

The police said that during the festive season, houses left locked and unattended are more vulnerable to theft and other property-related crimes. As part of security measures, the police advised the following steps

Planning and coordination before travel

The public is advised to inform the nearest police station about their travel and tentative return dates. Based on this information, police patrol teams will keep a specific watch on such houses, and in general, on all locked premises noticed during routine patrolling.

Request a trusted neighbour, relative, or friend to check the house periodically and immediately inform the police in case of any suspicious activity or signs of forced entry. Apartment residents are advised to notify their association, security staff, or watchman about their absence.

Domestic helps and service personnel

People have been advised to restrict access to their homes for domestic helpers, drivers, gardeners and other service staff during their absence, unless necessary. Authorities also cautioned against leaving house keys, access codes or sensitive information with domestic staff.

In cases where helpers or service staff are aware of access codes or locations where keys are kept, residents have been urged to change locks and access codes as a precautionary measure.

Physical security measures

As part of physical security, one must secure all doors, windows, grills, ventilators, and balconies before leaving.

Install or activate security systems such as CCTV cameras, alarm systems, motion-sensor lights, or video doorbells wherever feasible. Ensure adequate external lighting around entry points to deter unauthorised access.

Park vehicles inside the premises where possible, lock them properly, and use additional anti-theft devices if available.

Preventing signs of vacancy

People must avoid visible indicators that the house is unoccupied, such as newspapers, milk packets, courier deliveries, or garbage accumulation outside the house. Use timers for lights or other electrical devices to make it appear as if someone is present in the house.

Protection of valuables and information

People must not leave large amounts of cash, jewellery, or important documents at home; use bank lockers or other secure arrangements. They shouldn’t leave spare keys in predictable hiding places such as flower pots, shoe racks, or meter boxes.

They must refrain from sharing travel plans, live locations, or real-time updates on social media platforms until after returning home.

Police vigilance and public support

The central zone police patrol teams will intensify surveillance in residential areas, keeping a general watch on locked houses and paying special attention to houses whose occupants have informed the police of their absence.

Citizens are requested to remain alert and promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or activities by dialling 100 or contacting the nearest police station.

The Central Zone Police seeks the cooperation of all residents in maintaining a safe and secure environment during the festive season. Collective vigilance and timely information can significantly help in preventing property-related offences.