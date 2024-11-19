US issues advisory as chikungunya cases among travelers from Telangana rise

Hyderabad: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a travel advisory due to a rise in chikungunya cases among US travellers returning from Telangana. The mosquito-borne disease, caused by the chikungunya virus, has raised growing concern in the region, prompting health warnings for travellers.

What is Chikungunya?

Chikungunya is a viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes, primarily Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Symptoms usually appear 3–7 days after being bitten and include:

Fever

Joint pain (a key symptom)

Headache

Muscle pain

Rash

Joint swelling

While most people recover within a week, some may experience prolonged joint pain lasting months or even years. Severe cases are rare but can occur, particularly among vulnerable groups such as newborns, older adults (65+), and individuals with conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease.

Timely diagnosis is crucial, as these symptoms can mimic other tropical diseases like dengue or Zika.

Precautionary measures

Travelers to Telangana and other affected regions are advised to:

Use insect repellent with DEET or picaridin.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks.

Stay in air-conditioned accommodations or those with screened windows and doors.

Avoid outdoor activities during peak mosquito times, typically early morning and evening.

The CDC recommends the chikungunya vaccine for travellers aged 18 and older to areas with active outbreaks. However, the vaccine is not recommended for:

People with weakened immune systems.

Those with severe allergic reactions to vaccine components.

Pregnant women, especially during the first trimester or after the 36th week of pregnancy.

Pregnant travellers are advised to reconsider visiting Telangana, as newborns exposed to the virus around birth may face severe health risks.

Also Read Telangana grapples with surge in chikungunya, dengue cases

Telangana grapples with surge in chikungunya

This year, Telangana has reported approximately 152 more chikungunya cases than in previous years, indicating a troubling trend. Experts have noted that the commonly used method of fogging is becoming less effective in controlling mosquito populations.

“Fogging is primarily designed to target malarial mosquitoes, which are active between 6 pm and 8 pm. However, it does little to control the mosquitoes responsible for spreading dengue and chikungunya,” an official explained. Fogging mainly affects mosquitoes that are active in the evening, particularly those linked to malaria, but fails to impact the day-biting mosquitoes that transmit dengue and chikungunya.

The only effective way to combat these mosquitoes is by eliminating stagnant water where they breed, the official added. In response to the growing threat, health authorities are urging residents to take proactive measures by cleaning local water bodies and ensuring there is no stagnant water around their homes.