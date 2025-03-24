Advocate killed in Santosh Nagar for helping woman report harassment

The victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 24th March 2025 4:44 pm IST
Advocate killed for helping woman report harassment
Representational Image

Hyderabad: An advocate was stabbed to death at an apartment in Santosh Nagar, on Sunday night, March 23.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The victim has been identified as Errababu Israel.

According to reports, the victim had helped a woman tenant file a complaint against an electrician, Dastagiri, for harassment at the IS Sadan police station, leading to his arrest. Seeking revenge, Dastagiri later attacked Israel at his residence with a sharp-edged weapon.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Man released on bail hacked to death in LB Nagar, suspects at large

The victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

A case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.





Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 24th March 2025 4:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button