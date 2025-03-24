Advocate killed in Santosh Nagar for helping woman report harassment

Hyderabad: An advocate was stabbed to death at an apartment in Santosh Nagar, on Sunday night, March 23.

The victim has been identified as Errababu Israel.

According to reports, the victim had helped a woman tenant file a complaint against an electrician, Dastagiri, for harassment at the IS Sadan police station, leading to his arrest. Seeking revenge, Dastagiri later attacked Israel at his residence with a sharp-edged weapon.

Also Read Man released on bail hacked to death in LB Nagar, suspects at large

The victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

A case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.









