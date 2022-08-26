Aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Kota

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 26th August 2022 12:43 pm IST
Aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Kota
Kota: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Kota district, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kota: Aerial view of the flood-affected areas as seen by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during his survey, in Kota district, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kota: Aerial view of the flood-affected areas as seen by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during his survey, in Kota district, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kota: Aerial view of the flood-affected areas as seen by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during his survey, in Kota district, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

