In a city that rarely slows down, Hyderabadis are discovering a new way to stretch, strengthen and unwind while gently floating in the air. Aerial Yoga is fast becoming one of the most exciting wellness trends in the city.

Unlike traditional yoga practised on a mat, aerial yoga uses a strong silk hammock suspended from the ceiling. The fabric supports your body as you bend, balance and even go upside down. Though it may look difficult, beginners are often surprised at how supportive and safe it feels. The hammock reduces pressure on joints and spine, making stretches deeper and inversions easier.

A Brief Origin Story

The exact origins of aerial yoga are somewhat debated, as the practice evolved through different influences. Modern aerial yoga grew in popularity in the 1980s when circus performers began using fabric hammocks for acrobatic movement. Christopher Harrison later developed AntiGravity Yoga and is often referred to as the “father of aerial yoga.” In 2006, Michelle Dortignac formalised Unnata Aerial Yoga in New York by blending traditional yoga poses with suspended movement. Indian connection is also talked about aerial yoga.

Why People Love Aerial Yoga

Aerial yoga is not just visually impressive, it offers real physical and mental benefits:

Improved flexibility – The hammock allows deeper stretches.

Stronger core muscles – Balancing in suspension activates stabilising muscles.

Better posture – Gentle spinal decompression reduces stiffness.

Improved balance and coordination – Suspension builds body awareness.

Stress relief – The floating sensation feels calming and playful.

Boosted confidence – Mastering inversions gives a sense of achievement.

With these benefits, it’s no surprise that many Hyderabadis are swapping regular workouts for this uplifting experience.

Where to Try Aerial Yoga in Hyderabad

1. Studio Ananta : Khajaguda

A premium boutique fitness lounge with a beautiful aerial setup. Monthly memberships range from Rs 5,000-Rs.7,000. Morning and evening weekday batches, plus Saturday mornings.

2. Anahata Yoga Zone : Kondapur & Sainikpuri

Blends traditional Hatha yoga with aerial techniques. Monthly packages cost around Rs 3,500-Rs.4,500.

3. Fitness Lifestyle Yoga (FLY) : Gachibowli

Popular among IT professionals. Trial sessions start at Rs.300, with memberships around Rs.5,000. Morning and evening batches available.

4. Krishna Yoga Shala : Kondapur

Offers therapeutic aerial sessions and teacher training. Monthly fees range from Rs.4,000-Rs.6,000.

5. Heal O Mantra Gachibowli-Miyapur Road

Known for small batches and guided beginner-friendly inversions. Memberships start around Rs.4,000.

In a city that moves fast, aerial yoga offers something different, a chance to breathe deeply, stretch fully and feel light, both physically and mentally. Sometimes, the best way to stay grounded is to rise above it.