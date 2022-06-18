Afghanistan: Blasts near Sikh temple in Kabul

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 18th June 2022 9:52 am IST
Blast at Sikh temple in Kabul (photo: IANS)

Kabul: Two explosions on Saturday ripped through a busy road near a Sikh temple in Kabul, with casualties unknown.

“We heard a huge blast in Kart-e-Parwan neighbourhood at around 6 a.m. It was followed by another explosion which occurred about half an hour. The whole place has now been sealed off,” a witness told Xinhua news agency.

The security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures, he said.

The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic.

“There is fear of possible causalities. Several warning shots were also fired by the security forces,” the witness added.

There has been no official statement about the incident so far.

