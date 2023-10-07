Afghanistan embassy, consulates in Hyderabad and Mumbai functional

Days after reports of closure of Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi appeared in the media, India’s foreign ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday clarified that the embassy was still functioning.

Afghanistan’s embassy in Delhi and consulates in Hyderabad and Mumbai have been operational even after Taliban seized power in Kabul. Even though a number of Afghanistan diplomats, including ambassador Farid Mamundzay, have left India, a few diplomats and officials have been running the consular services.

The reports of the closure of embassy came after ambassador Farid Mamundzay, who has been in London for the past four months, issues a verbal notice. He had said that he was planning to pause operations in India by September-end. However the consul generals in Hyderabad and Mumbai issued a states against the reports of closure of embassy.

There are thousands of students and traders from Afghanistan who have been in India since Taliban seized power. “We will continue to provide consular services in Hyderabad, Mumbai and at the embassy in New Delhi as part of our commitment towards thousands of Afghan students, refugees and traders in India,” a senior Afghan diplomat told Siasat.com.

“In absence of the ambassador, we are working out an arrangement to run affairs at our embassy in Delhi. Most likely Afghanistan’s consul generals in Mumbai and Hyderabad will handle the embassy’s affairs on rotational basis,” he said.

The diplomats at the embassy appointed by the previous Afghan government had announced in a statement on September 30 that the mission is ceasing its operations from October 1, alleging ‘lack of support from the host government’.

Nevertheless, the Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad said that they would continue their operations.

Consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad voiced objection

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Afghan consulates general in Mumbai and Hyderabad voiced their objection to that decision or to such a decision.”

Bagchi also said that they are in touch with the Afghan diplomats in that embassy in Delhi as well as with the Afghan diplomats who are at the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

#WATCH | On the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi ceasing operations from October 1, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "Our understanding is that the embassy in New Delhi is functioning or continuing to function. We are in touch with the Afghan diplomats who are there in… pic.twitter.com/5y4UL8Rg0C — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

“We are also aware that there has been a prolonged absence of the Ambassador and that a large number of Afghan diplomats have left India in the recent past,” said Bagchi.

Hoping that a substantial number of Afghan nationals in India, including students will be able to continue to receive necessary consular support, Bagchi said, “On our part, we will continue with our efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan.”

India-Afghanistan ties

Despite the announcement of the closure, India and Afghanistan are continuing engagement with each other in a curious way.

There are two weekly flights India uses the flights to send humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. Apart from this, some Indian goods are also entering Afghanistan through other countries like Iran and the UAE.

However, these are indicative of the informal nature of the relationship as formal diplomatic ties are unable to take off because India refuses to recognise the Taliban, citing human rights abuses by the regime.

“Of course, such a decision is an internal matter of a foreign mission,” Bagchi told reporters.

Taliban appointee not accepted

Speaking to Siasat.com, a senior Afghan diplomat revealed that Taliban had corresponded with Indian authorities seeking appointment a diplomat, who was in touch with them, as in-charge of the embassy.

However, as India has not recognized the legitimacy of Taliban rule, their choice of diplomat could not be considered. “Thus, the consul generals will continue to oversee operations at the embassy in New Delhi,” he said.