Afghanistan make 158/5 against India in first T20I

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 8:58 pm IST
Afghanistan set a target of 159 runs for India at Mohali.
Afghanistan set a target of 159 runs for India at Mohali.

Mohali: Afghanistan settled for 158/5 against India in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Mohammad Nabi was the top-scorer for the visitors, scoring a brisk 42 off 27 balls to prop up the innings.

Asked to bat first, Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran (25 off 22 balls) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23 off 28) added 50 runs in eight overs, but they could not force the pace during their stay.

MS Education Academy

Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with a 22-ball 29.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for India, with figures of 2/23, while Mukesh Kumar bagged 2/33.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan: 158/5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 42; Axar Patel 2/23, Mukesh Kumar 2/33).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 8:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button