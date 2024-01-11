Afghanistan make 158/5 against India in first T20I

Mohali: Afghanistan settled for 158/5 against India in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Mohammad Nabi was the top-scorer for the visitors, scoring a brisk 42 off 27 balls to prop up the innings.

Asked to bat first, Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran (25 off 22 balls) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23 off 28) added 50 runs in eight overs, but they could not force the pace during their stay.

Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with a 22-ball 29.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for India, with figures of 2/23, while Mukesh Kumar bagged 2/33.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan: 158/5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 42; Axar Patel 2/23, Mukesh Kumar 2/33).